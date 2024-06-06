Steve Bannon ordered to report to prison by July 1

Steve Bannon Attends Court Hearing For Contempt Of Congress Convictions WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 6: Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Donald Trump, arrives at the federal courthouse to find out if or when a judge will order him to jail on June 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. Bannon has lost an appeal to overturn his sentence of four months in prison for two counts of contempt of congress for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena related to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

A federal judge on Thursday ordered Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1 to begin his sentence for contempt of Congress.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ordered his surrender weeks after an appeals court upheld his conviction, The Hill and CNBC reported.

A jury found Bannon guilty in 2022 of failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon, who served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump, had been ordered to testify and provide documents. He declined to do either.

In October 2022, he was sentenced to four months in prison.

Last month, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld his conviction, rejecting arguments that he ignored the subpoena on the advice of his attorney. He has said that he believed Trump planned to invoke executive privilege in the case.

In his decision Thursday, Nichols noted that Bannon could seek a stay of his order which could delay his surrender date, The Associated Press reported. His attorney said that he plans to ask the full U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review the case and take it up to the Supreme Court, if necessary, according to the news agency.

Bannon was the first of two Trump aides to be convicted of contempt of Congress charges. In March, former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro began a four-month prison sentence after a jury convicted him for defying a subpoena from the same House select committee.





