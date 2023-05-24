Student killed in shooting outside Pittsburgh school

Shooting outside school in Pittsburgh Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting outside Oliver Citywide Academy that claimed the life of a student on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a student outside a school in Pittsburgh early on Wednesday, according to WPXI.

Authorities said they responded to Oliver Citywide Academy after getting two alerts of gunshots fired around 7:25 a.m. Cmdr. Richard Ford told reporters that responding officers found a boy shot in front of the school and immediately began to render aid. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died, Ford said.

Another officer found the suspected shooter running from the scene and took him into custody. He had a gun on him, which police recovered, Ford said.

Police did not immediately identify the victim or the suspect except to say that they were students at Oliver Citywide Academy and under 18 years old.

“We believe based on the information that we have and the video that we’ve been able to see that we have the actor in custody,” Ford said. “There’s no potential threats to the other schools.”

The shooting happened before the school opened near the front steps of the academy. Ford said some teachers inside the building heard the gunshots. Classes have been canceled for the day.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

“We’re still early in the investigation,” Ford said. “Obviously, we’ll have more information at a later time.”

The incident happened 16 months after a shooting outside Oliver Citywide Academy claimed the life of 15-year-old Marquis Campbell. The teen was sitting in a van outside the school when he was shot twice in the chest, WPXI reported.

Last month, police announced that brothers Eugene Watson, 18, and Brandon Watson, 17, had been arrested on charges including criminal homicide and conspiracy in Marquis’s death.

Oliver Citywide Academy is a special education center serving students in grades three through 12, according to Pittsburgh Public Schools. As of Oct. 1, about 85 students were enrolled at the school, officials said.