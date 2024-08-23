Subway to slash prices of footlong sandwiches, temporarily

If you’re of a certain age, you will remember the $5 footlong jingle from Subway. The sandwich chain is once again lowering prices for its footlong subs — not as low as in the past — but for some sandwiches, the savings may be significant.

Subway will allow customers to order any footlong sub and pay only $6.99, but the deal only runs for two weeks.

The company said the promotion is good for any footlong sub, either custom sandwiches or one of the “22 chef-crafted subs in the Subway Series.”

Typically a footlong sub costs between $10 to $14 without add-ons, USA Today reported.

There is a catch. You need to enter promo code 699FL into the app or Subway.com, and any add-ons will cost more. It is also subject to a restaurant’s participation. The company did say that prices will be higher in Alaska, Hawaii and California.

The $6.99 footlong promotion will run from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.

The company is currently running a BOGO promotion where you can buy one footlong sub and get a second for free. That sale runs through Aug. 25.

Subway is the latest company to offer a meal deal this summer.

Back in June, McDonald’s had a $5 meal deal consisting of a McChicken or McDouble, four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink. Wendy’s has been running its “Biggie Bag” promotion which also was a sandwich or a burger, nuggets, fries and a drink. Burger King had the $5 Your Way Meal which was a Whopper Jr., Bacon Cheeseburger or Chicken Jr., four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.





