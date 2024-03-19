Supreme Court allows Texas to enforce controversial immigration law

Supreme Court The U.S. Supreme Court is shown at dusk on June 28, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Texas to begin arresting and deporting migrants, lifting an order that blocked a controversial immigration law from going into effect.

The law, known as Senate Bill 4, was delayed twice before the Supreme Court allowed it to stand as a challenges wind their way through lower courts, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The bill, passed last year amid an unprecedented surge in border crossings, makes it a state crime for anyone to enter the country illegally. Noncitizens who illegally enter Texas from Mexico will face up to six months in jail, while people who illegally reenter the country could face felony charges under S.B. 4, according to The Washington Post.

White House officials have called the law “extreme and unconstitutional.” Critics say it would disrupt more than a century of federal control over international borders, the Post reported.

The newspaper noted that the decision issued Tuesday was divided and preliminary as a lower court prepares to hear the case. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Kentanji Brown Jackson, both liberals, said the decision to allow the law to go into effect “invites further chaos and crisis in immigration enforcement,” according to the Chronicle.

“Texas passed a law that directly regulates the entry and removal of noncitizens and explicitly instructs its state courts to disregard any ongoing federal immigration proceedings,” they said. “That law upends the federal state balance of power that has existed for over a century, in which the National Government has had exclusive authority over entry and removal of noncitizens.”

The Biden administration sued to strike down the law, calling it a clear violation of federal authority and saying it would hurt international relations and create chaos around immigration law, The Associated Press reported. Texas argued that it has a right to respond to what officials have called an ongoing crisis at the southern border, according to the news agency.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hailed the Supreme Court’s decision Tuesday as a “HUGE WIN.”

🚨🚨 HUGE WIN: Texas has defeated the Biden Administration’s and ACLU’s emergency motions at the Supreme Court. Our immigration law, SB 4, is now in effect. As always, it’s my honor to defend Texas and its sovereignty, and to lead us to victory in court. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 19, 2024

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the decision “will not only make communities in Texas less safe, it will also burden law enforcement, and sow chaos and confusion at our southern border.”

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hear arguments over the law on April 3, Bloomberg News reported.

