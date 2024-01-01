Surfer dies after suffering shark bite off Hawaiian coast

Deadly shark attack: File photo. A Hawaiian man died Saturday after being attacked by a shark off Maui. (Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images )

A 39-year-old Hawaii man died after suffering a shark bite at Maui’s Paia Bay on Saturday, authorities said.

According to a news release from Maui County officials, police responded to the area at approximately 11:19 a.m. local time.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported by jet ski to the shore, where first responders performed life-saving measures, the release stated.

The man was taken to Maui Memorial Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, KITV reported. It was unclear whether the victim was surfing alone or was with other people when he was attacked.

Authorities closed Baldwin Beach Park and Lower Paia Park after the attack and warning signs were posted, according to the television station.

Authorities said that warning signs would be taken down if no other incidents were reported on Sunday, KHON-TV reported.

According to the state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources database, Saturday’s attack was the only fatal shark attack during 2023, CBS News reported. There have been at least seven more incidents involving sharks in Hawaii over the past 12 months, the agency said.

“The preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play,” Maui County officials said in their news release. They added that an autopsy was scheduled.

It was unclear what species of shark attacked the surfer.

An investigation is ongoing.