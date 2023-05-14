Surf’s up: Alligator catches a wave on Alabama beach

Big one: File photo. An Alabama resident saw what he believed to be a large alligator swimming offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. — Beachgoers in Alabama were surprised last week to see an alligator riding the waves. Or was it a crocodile? Either way, they steered clear.

Matt Harvill, of Trafford, Alabama, was at Dauphin Island on May 7 when he snapped a few photographs of what appeared to be a large gator swimming in the Gulf of Mexico south of Mobile, WKRG-TV reported.

“The things you never think you’ll see,” Dauphin wrote in a Facebook post. “First time seeing a gator on Dauphin Island. Heading towards the west end be careful y’all.”

It is unclear from Harvill’s photographs whether the reptile is actually an alligator or a crocodile. Alligators have rounded snouts, while crocodiles have pointy ones.

According to the National Ocean Service, alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even a few days, but they stick to freshwater areas. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission notes that crocodiles can live in brackish or saltwater areas. They can be found in ponds, coves, and creeks in mangrove swamps.

The northern end of the crocodile’s range is in South Florida, the FWC notes on its website.

So, did Harvill see an alligator or a crocodile? It does not matter. Either way, head to shore and give the reptile its surfing space.

“It was just a very beautiful day. My girlfriend and I were just spending some time on the beach when someone mentioned it,” Harvill told WBRC-TV. “So, we walked down to get a better look and snap some pictures. It’s not everyday something like that happens. We see them in Dog River and the bird sanctuary. Almost never in the Gulf like that. I knew if I didn’t get pictures no one would ever believe it.”