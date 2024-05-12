Susan Backlinie, first shark victim in ‘Jaws,’ dead at 77

Susan Backlinie: The actress, who played the first victim of the menacing shark in "Jaws," died May 11. She was 77. (Chris Polk/FilmMagic for Universal Studio Home Video)

Actress Susan Backlinie, a swimmer and stuntwoman who played the young skinny-dipper who became the first shark victim in Steven Spielberg’s epic 1975 film, “Jaws,” died Saturday. She was 77.

Backlinie died at her home in Ventura, California, her convention agent, Matthew Templeton, told The Daily Jaws website.

“It is with heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved Susan passed away this morning,” Templeton said in a statement. “We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Backlinie was a nationally ranked swimmer, professional diver and former mermaid at Weeki Wachee Springs when she was cast as a 28-year-old to play Chrissie Watkins in the opening scene of “Jaws,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I didn’t want an actor to do it. I wanted a stuntperson because I needed somebody who was great in the water, who knew water ballet and knew how to endure what I imagined was going to be a whole lot of violent shaking,” Spielberg said in Laurent Bouzereau’s 2023 book, “Spielberg: The First Ten Years.” “So, I went to stunts to find her, and Susan was up to the challenge.”

“The first thing (Spielberg) said to me was, ‘When your scene is done, I want everyone under the seats with the popcorn and bubblegum,’” Backlinie said in a 2017 interview.

She succeeded. Because of that opening scene, many people refused to swim again in the ocean.

Born on Sept. 1, 1946, in Ventura, Backlinie appeared in other films like “Day of the Animals” in 1977, “1941″ in 1979 and “The Great Muppet Caper” in 1981, according to IMDb.com. On television, she appeared as a guest star in “The Quest” and “The Fall Guy.”

In “1941,” she parodied her role in “Jaws” when she played a skinny-dipper surprised by a Japanese submarine.

Susan Myers Backlinie and her family moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, when she was 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was a cheerleader and state swimming champion at Forest Hill High School in West Palm Beach, winning the Class A 500-yard freestyle title in 1962, according to the Florida High School Athletic Association’s championship record archives. The following year she was part of the 200-yard medley team that won the Class 2A state title for the Falcons.

After her graduation in 1964 she attended nursing school for a year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Backlinie and her husband, Harvey, lived on a houseboat in Ventura, the entertainment news website reported.

