Suspect, Toyota employee killed during shooting at dealership in California Two people are dead after a shooting involving police at a Toyota dealership and service center in Albany, California Thursday. (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ALBANY, Calif. — Two people are dead after a shooting involving police at a Toyota dealership and service center in Albany, California Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

Authorities said that the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the Toyota dealership at 1025 Eastshore Highway, according to KTVU.

Jessica Perry with the Berkeley Police Department said that someone reported the shooting at 11:14 a.m. and Albany Police department requested Berkley’s officers to assist, according to KNTV. Once officers got inside the dealership, they found a victim and the suspected shooter.

The officers were met with gunfire which led to them firing back, Perry said, according to the news station.

In a statement from the office of Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín, the suspect was shot, according to KNTV. Police confirmed that the suspect and a woman who worked there were dead.

“On behalf of the City of Berkeley I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family. The number of guns on our streets continues to pose an unacceptable threat to our community and the many women and men who go to work every day to protect us,” Arreguin said in a statement obtained by KRON.

The motive behind the shooting is under investigation, KTVU reported.

The name of the suspect and the woman have not been released. It is not clear what the relationship is between the suspect and the woman.

The dealership is located at the city border between Albany and Berkeley, according to KRON.