Taylor Swift defends fan, reprimands security guard during Philadelphia concert

Taylor was swift: Taylor Swift scolded a security officer who moved against a fan during her concert in Philadelphia on Saturday. ( Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHILADELPHIA — Taylor Swift appeared to help a fan during her Saturday night concert in Philadelphia, upbraiding a security guard during the middle of her performance.

The singer-songwriter, appearing at Lincoln Financial Field in the second of three shows in the City of Brotherly Love, paused while engaging the audience during her 2014 hit, “Bad Blood,” Rolling Stone reported.

In the middle of the chorus, Swift, 33, stopped and yelled toward the audience, “She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything.” The singer then continued her song, yelling, “Hey! Stop!” two more times, the magazine reported. The concert continued without incident after the interruption.

In a video clip, Swift can be seen pointing offstage and gesturing to the security contingent at the stadium, People reported.

On Sunday, TikTok user Caitlin Gabell shared a video and claimed that “It’s me, hi.”

Gabell said she was “the girl that Taylor talked to last night,” claiming that a security guard had been “harassing” her group and that he was “on top” of them whenever they “had fun.”

“Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn’t like it, and she didn’t like it, and he basically got escorted out and then they offered us free tickets for tonight,” Gabell said in her video. “It wasn’t this big crazy thing, it was just a bunch of girls having a good time and he didn’t want us to have fun.”

Gabell has not shared any videos from the show, People reported.

Swift ended her three-show appearance in Philadelphia on Sunday. Her next stop on her Eras Tour is a three-night gig at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts beginning Friday.

