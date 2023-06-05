Teen hospitalized after falling through roof of abandoned mall

Teen injured: File photo. A teenage boy fell through the roof of a building at the old Century III Mall. (WPXI)

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition after falling through the roof of an abandoned mall in western Pennsylvania.

Dispatchers in Allegheny County said that firefighters and medical personnel responded to the old Century III Mall in West Mifflin at about 8:54 p.m. EDT on Friday, WPXI-TV reported.

The West Mifflin Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that the boy fell approximately 20 feet, according to the television station.

The building has been abandoned since 2019, according to WPXI.

The roof at the former Macy’s department store was weakened after a fire broke out in the mall two months ago, the television station reported.

It is unclear how the teen was able to reach the roof of the building. An investigation is ongoing.