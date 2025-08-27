‘Terrifying last four days’: Lil Nas X speaks about hospitalization, jailing

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X arraigned FILE PHOTO: Rapper Lil Nas X attends his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court on August 25, 2025, in Van Nuys, California. According to media reports, Lil Nas X has been charged with four felonies, including battery with injury to a police officer. A nearly naked Lil Nas X was picked up by police on August 21 after being found wandering through Los Angeles in just his underwear and a pair of white cowboy boots. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)
Rapper Lil Nas X has spoken out about his recent legal trouble.

The “Old Town Road” performer posted on Instagram, telling fans that he’s going to be OK and “That was a terrifying four days,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

He did not talk about what happened specifically, The Associated Press reported.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was taken to a hospital after he walked down a Studio City street in only his underwear and cowboy boots early Thursday morning.

It was believed he was experiencing an overdose.

Once he was cleared medically, he was taken to a Van Nuys jail, charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, all felonies, the newspaper reported.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on $75,000 bail, The New York Times reported.

The release came with the condition that he attends drug treatment regularly, the AP reported.

Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, said his son was “in good spirits” and was “very remorseful” for what happened, adding that “he will get the help he needs and just keep him in your prayers,” in a video published by TMZ.

