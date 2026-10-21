Texas deputy killed, police officer injured in shootout; suspect dead

File photo. A Van Zandt County Sheriff's deputy was killed during a shootout with a suspect in Canton, Texas, on Tuesday.

An East Texas deputy was killed and a police officer was injured during a shootout on Tuesday, authorities said.

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According to a news release from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisting officers with the Canton Police Department in serving a warrant.

The suspect had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer, Sheriff Kevin Bridger said.

As law enforcement officials approached a residence south of Canton, shots were fired from the home at approximately 10:22 p.m. CT, KLTV reported.

The gunfire fatally wounded a Van Zandt County deputy and injured a Canton police officer, according to KFDW.

The Canton police officer was transported to an area hospital, Bridger said. His condition was unknown. The deputy was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff.

Their names have not been made public.

Neither of their names has been released at this time.

Bridger said the suspect, whose identity has also not been revealed publicly, was found dead inside the residence from a gunshot wound. The sheriff said that officers had returned fire when the deputy and officer were struck by bullets.

Officials have not confirmed whether the suspect’s fatal wound was self-inflicted or from the exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers, KTVT reported.

Bridger said there was no threat to the public and that an investigation was ongoing. The sheriff did not release any other information about the shooting.

Canton is located approximately 60 miles east of downtown Dallas.

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