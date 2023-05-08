Texas outlet mall shooting: What we know about the victims

Allen Premium Outlets shooting Martha Galandia lights a candle in a memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. The memorial is for the victims of the mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 6. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ALLEN, Texas — Eight people died and several others were injured Saturday when a gunman opened fire at a Dallas-area outlet mall.

Authorities said the shooting happened at Allen Premium Outlets. The gunman, who was identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Sunday as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was shot and killed by an officer who was at the mall on an unrelated call, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

Christian LaCour, 20

The family of 20-year-old Christian LaCour confirms to me he was one of the 8 people killed in Saturday's mass shooting at the #Allen Outlet Mall.



LaCour worked at the mall as a security guard on site and grew up in Farmersville, TX. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/wOhQPwnU6J — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) May 7, 2023

Family members told KDFW that Christian LaCour was working as a security guard at Allen Premium Outlets when he was killed in Saturday’s shooting. He grew up in Farmersville, about 25 miles east of Allen, WFAA reported.

Max Weiss, who worked at a store in the mall, told CNN that he was “the kind of person who would just walk into the store and everyone in the room would light up because he was there.”

“Every time he was in the store, it felt safer,” he said. “He brought laughter and joy and always knew what to say.”

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27

#NEW Aishwarya Thatikonda was shopping at the Allen Outlet mall for her upcoming 28th birthday.



Aishwarya will forever be 27.



Family rep confirms to me the McKinney engineer was killed in the mass shooting in #AllenTexas.



"She was very friendly and very loving." @wfaa pic.twitter.com/3KWcWpUloS — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) May 8, 2023

A family representative told WFAA that Aishwarya Thatikonda was with a friend at Allen Premium Outlets when she was killed on Saturday. Her friend was among those injured.

Thatikonda, who was from India, was in the U.S. on a work visa and working for a general contractor based in Frisco, KTVT-TV reported. Officials with the Telugu Association of North America told the news station that they were working to return her remains to India.

