Tiger Woods makes cut at Masters for record 24th consecutive time

Tiger Woods Tiger Woods reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday. He made the cut at Augusta National for a record 24th consecutive time. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods made history Friday by making the cut at the 88th Masters.

Woods has made 24 consecutive cuts at the Masters, according to USA Today. That is the most all-time in the history of the tournament.

The five-time Masters champion made a 5-foot putt to cap an even-par 72, which led to him making the cut and breaking a record, The Associated Press reported. He also played 23 holes on Friday, completing the final five holes of his first round before playing 18 holes in Round 2, The Athletic reported.

As a professional, Woods has never missed the cut at the Masters, according to ESPN. He missed the cut in 1996 as a 20-year-old amateur, Golfweek reported.

A year ago, the winner of 15 golf majors dropped out of the tournament midway through the third round, according to CNN. He has been dealing with some leg injuries from a car crash in 2021.

Woods has made 26 appearances at Augusta National, including 1995, when he finished tied for 41st and was the tournament’s low amateur, Golfweek reported. According to USA Today, he previously tied with Fred Couples and Gary Player. Player was a three-time champion who advanced 23 straight times starting in 1959, the AP reported. Couples won in 1992 and kept his streak going until 2007.

“I was forced to get up-and-down a few times today, and I was able to do that. A lot of those chip shots I was able to get up and down because I left it in the perfect spot, and that’s understanding how to play this golf course,” Woods explained, according to USA Today. “Probably the only exception was the spot I put myself in on 14. Most of the up-and-downs I was in a perfect spot.”

“I’m here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament,” Woods said when asked what reaching the milestone meant to him, according to CNN. “Just need some food and some caffeine, and I’ll be good to go.”

