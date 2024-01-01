Tire shop owner accused of shooting landscaper who blew leaves onto property

Claudio Arrendell: The South Florida business owner is accused of shooting a landscaper on Friday. (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A South Florida business owner is accused of shooting a landscaper on Friday after the worker allegedly blew leaves onto his property, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade County online booking records, Claudio Arrendell, 52, was charged with one count of attempted murder.

Police said that Arrendell, the owner of P&P Auto Tire Shop in northwestern Miami-Dade County, got into an argument with the landscaper, WTVJ-TV reported.

A judge gave the business owner no bond on Saturday, after allegedly shooting a landscaper over leaves blown onto his property. Here's the latest: https://t.co/pCUhEtiKi5 — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) December 31, 2023

Police said the landscaper was working at a property across the street from the business, and Arrendell was allegedly upset that the leaves from the workers were blowing onto his property, according to the television station.

According to police, Arrendell allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the landscaper, WSVN-TV reported.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and was originally listed in critical condition, according to WFOR-TV. The victim has since been upgraded to stable condition, investigators told the television station.

During Arrendell’s court appearance on Saturday, the judge ruled that Arrendell would be held without bond, according to WPLG-TV.