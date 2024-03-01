Titan sounds: Banging heard during search for submersible shared in documentary

Documentary FILE PHOTO: A documentary on the search for the Titan will broadcast the sounds heard as crews searched for the missing submersible. (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A documentary on the search for the Titan submersible is sharing haunting noises that rescue crews said came from the vessel.

>> Read more trending news

The show will look at the day that the Titan, the submersible created by Seattle-based OceanGate, disappeared while on a dive to the Titanic.

They had about 96 hours of oxygen available, but the sub was not found in time and all five people on board were killed. The Coast Guard said that there was debris found that indicated a “catastrophic implosion.”

A trailer for the show has been shared by UNILAD, a British-based website, which includes audio of a noise that sounded like knocking, with the narrator saying that the sounds came in 30-minute increments.

The sounds were recorded by sonar buoys, the BBC reported.

The recording was provided to the documentary’s makers by the Canadian Air Force, Forbes reported.

Former Navy submarine Captain Ryan Ramsey said “The symmetry between those knockings is very unusual. It’s rhythmic. It’s like somebody is making that sound and the fact that it is repeated is really unusual,” People magazine reported.

The sounds were heard during the search in June 2023, with the U.S. Coast Guard saying a Canadian P-3 aircraft “detected underwater noises in the search area,” but Coast Guard Petty Officer 3d Class Briana Carter told People magazine at the time that the noises did not come from inside the vessel.

U.S. Navy analysis said that the noises were either ocean noise or from other ships, the BBC and CBS News reported.

But the Canadian Air Force told Channel 5 that crew members heard banging on the first day of the search and during every search flight, Forbes reported.

“The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute” will air on the U.K.’s Channel 5 on March 6 and 7.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Man shares 2022 trip on missing submersible 'Titan' Mike Reiss and his wife took a trip to the Titanic on the submersible "Titan" in 2022. (Mike Reiss)

© 2024 Cox Media Group