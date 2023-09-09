Todd, Julie Chrisley’s prison sentences reduced

Todd and Julie Chrisley: Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley's prison sentences have been reduced. (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Na)

ATLANTA — Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley may be getting out of federal prison earlier.

According to prison records obtained by WSB-TV, Todd Chrisley’s release date is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2033. That is about two years short of his 12-year sentence. Julie Chrisley is expected to be released on Oct. 19, 2028, which is more than a year early. They are about eight months into their combined 19-year sentence.

The Chrisleys are reportedly in the process of appealing their conviction, according to the news outlet.

They were both found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022, WSB-TV reported.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to serve 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively, after a jury found the couple guilty of bank and tax fraud charges.

Authorities said the Chrisleys, best known for the show “Chrisley Knows Best,” fraudulently took out more than $36 million in bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyles before they became reality TV stars. They later conspired with their accountant to hide their income and avoid paying taxes while making millions from their show, prosecutors said.

Millions of people followed the Chrisley family’s antics in “Chrisley Knows Best,” which launched in 2014. The show, along with the spin-off “Growing Up Chrisley” and the forthcoming Todd Chrisley-hosted dating show “Love Limo,” was canceled last year after the couple’s sentencing, Deadline reported.

