Tourist sub goes missing near Titanic wreck

RMS Titanic Authorities launched a search for a submersible that went missing near the site of the wreck of the Titanic on Monday, June 19, 2023. (Xavier Desmier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, File)

Authorities launched a search Monday after a submersible used to take people to visit the wreckage of the Titanic vanished in the Atlantic Ocean, according to multiple reports.

Officials confirmed the submersible’s disappearance to BBC News. A spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told The Guardian on Monday that “a small submarine with five persons onboard had gone missing in the vicinity of the Titanic wreck.” Lt. Jordan Hart told CBS News that officials were “undergoing a search and rescue operation.”

OceanGate Expeditions, a private, U.S.-based company that launches manned submersibles for deep sea explorations, recently said on its website that an expedition to the Titanic was “currently underway.” It was not immediately clear whether the company’s submersible was the one reported missing on Monday. The company’s submersible can seat five people, typically including a pilot, three paying guests and an expert, BBC News reported.

The RMS Titanic, a British passenger liner, was the largest ship of its time and touted as “unsinkable.” During its maiden voyage in 1912, it hit an iceberg and sank in the Atlantic Ocean, killing more than 1,500 people.

The wreckage of the ship was discovered in 1985. It sits about 380 nautical miles south of Newfoundland in Canada at a depth of about 12,800 feet.