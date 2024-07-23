Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns

After hours of questioning from lawmakers on Capitol Hill about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned.

Her resignation comes almost a week and a half after a gunman was able to open fire on Trump, wounding the former president during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. One spectator was killed and two others were wounded.

Her resignation was announced to employees at the Secret Service via a letter, The Associated Press reported.

The letter read in part, “I take full responsibility for the security lapse. In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director.”

