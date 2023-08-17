Trump indictment in Georgia: Grand jurors face threats

Fulton County, Georgia Fulton County sheriff's deputies block off a street in front of the Fulton County Courthouse on Aug. 14, 2023 in Atlanta. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File)

Authorities in Georgia are investigating threats made against people who served on the grand jury that indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others on charges related to the 2020 presidential election, WSB-TV reported.

Photographs, social media profiles and home addresses purportedly belonging to members of the grand jury have begun to circulate online since the indictment came down on Monday, CNN reported.

In a statement obtained by WSB and shared online, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said it was aware “that personal information of members of the Fulton County Grand Jury is being shared on various platforms.”

“As the lead agency, our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions,” the statement read.

“We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty.”

Under Georgia law, the identities of jurors are not secret, according to The Associated Press. The 98-page indictment made public earlier this week included the names of the 23 grand jurors and three alternates, The Washington Post reported.

The grand jury handed down a 41-count indictment that charged Trump and 18 others — including former New York Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, Trump lawyer John Eastman, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and more — with violating the state’s RICO Act in order to claim victory for Trump in Georgia. The former president lost the 2020 election in the state to President Joe Biden by 11,779 votes, WSB reported.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation and others delving into his conduct politically motivated as he vies for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Those charged have until Aug. 25 to turn themselves in to authorities.

