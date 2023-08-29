Trump indictment in Georgia: Sidney Powell, Trevian Kutti plead not guilty

Former President Donald Trump’s former attorney Sidney Powell has pleaded not guilty in the Georgia election interference case.

Powell entered her plea on Tuesday, CNN reported.

She had been scheduled to be arraigned at 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 6, along with the 18 other defendants, including Trump.

Powell is facing seven charges including one count of violating Georgia’s RICO Act and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

She was among the defendants who surrendered last week to be booked and then released from the Fulton County Jail.

Powell was Trump’s attorney after he had lost the 2020 election but claimed that it had been stolen from him, despite not having evidence to back those claims.

Her bond had been set for $100,000, WSB reported.

Powell isn’t the only person who has already entered their pleas before next week’s hearing.

Trevian Kutti, the former publicist for Kanye West, also entered a not-guilty plea. Officials said Kutti visited the home of election worker Ruby Freeman, telling her that she was a crisis manager and telling Freeman to confess to committing election fraud or be arrested.

She is charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses.

Kutti had turned herself in on Friday.