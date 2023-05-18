Twin brothers will graduate at top of class at southwest Georgia high school

Twins at top: File photo. Mykel Rainey and his twin brother, Markel Rainey, will graduate as valedictorian and salutatorian at their high school. (Liliboas/Getty Images)

CUTHBERT, Ga. — Twin brothers at a southwest Georgia high school will walk across the stage as tops in their class.

At Saturday’s graduation ceremony at Randolph-Clay High School in Cuthbert, Mykel Rainey will be the valedictorian, WALB-TV reported. His twin, Markel Rainey will be the salutatorian, according to the television station.

“Last year, we participated in graduation as honor students. And that’s when it really came to fruition that we could be this,” Mykel Rainey told WALB. “So we started thinking of the possibilities like, ‘What if?’”

The brothers will continue their education in lockstep, attending Savannah State University in the fall, according to the television station.

“You know, boys tend to stray away and be hard and difficult, but I didn’t get that from them,” the twins’ mother, Tamika Rainey, told WALB. “They were, you know, if I say do, they did if they had issues or doubts and I pushed them. They did so. Surprised but not surprised.”