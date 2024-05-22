Uvalde school shooting: Victims’ families sue Texas state police over response

Uvalde shooting FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind the memorial for the victims of the massacre at Robb Elementary School on August 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images) (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

The families of children killed and injured after gunfire erupted at Robb Elementary School in 2022 said Wednesday that they are suing nearly 100 Texas Department of Public Safety officers for their response to the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

At a news conference Wednesday, two days before the two year anniversary of the shooting, attorney Josh Koskoff announced the lawsuit from 17 of the families who lost children at Robb Elementary and two whose children were injured, according to KENS and the Texas Tribune.

Nearly 400 law enforcement officers responded to the shooting on May 24, 2022. Surveillance footage showed officers in a school hallway minutes after the gunman arrived, although they did not confront the shooter for more than an hour.

Among those who responded were 92 Texas Department of Public Safety officers, KENS reported.

“Nearly 100 officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety have yet to face a shred of accountability for cowering in fear while my daughter and nephew bled to death in their classroom,” Veronica Luevanos, whose daughter Jailah and nephew Jayce were killed in the shooting, said in a statement obtained by the Tribune.

The families also said Wednesday that they have agreed to a $2 million settlement with the city, The Associated Press reported. Family members said they capped the settlement with the city at $2 million to keep from bankrupting Uvalde and that, as part of the agreement, the city agreed to a new “fitness for duty” standard, enhanced training for Uvalde police officers and other measures, according to the news agency.

