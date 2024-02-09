Valentine’s Day 2024: OpenTable announces its Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America

Valentine's Day FILE PHOTO: Where are the most romantic restaurants in America? OpenTable has come up with it's list for 2024. (Prostock-Studio/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Time is ticking if you want to take your love out for Valentine’s Day.

>> Read more trending news

If a romantic dinner is on the menu, OpenTable has compiled a list of what the online reservation system has deemed the 100 most romantic restaurants across the country.

The company tallied more than 12 million diner reviews, ratings and whether they were tagged “romantic” to come up with the list made up of eateries in 34 of 50 states and the District of Columbia:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Flagstaff House – Boulder

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Iron Gate – Washington D.C.

Delaware

1776 Steakhouse – Rehoboth Beach

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Chandlers Steakhouse – Boise

Illinois

Kansas

Cafe Provence – Prairie Village

Louisiana

Maine

Earth at Hidden Pond – Kennebunkport

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Carolina

North Dakota

Harry’s Steakhouse – Grand Forks

New Hampshire

Ristorante Massimo – Portsmouth

New Jersey

New Mexico

Geronimo – Santa Fe

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Log Haven – Salt Lake City

Virginia

Washington

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Most romantic restaurants as selected by OpenTable for Valentine's Day. (iStock)

© 2024 Cox Media Group