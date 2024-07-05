Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker welcome baby; slam paparazzi for breaking news

Baby news FILE PHOTO: Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker attend the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows on October 08, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. The couple welcomed their first baby this week. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne ) (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourn)

Vanessa Hudgens and her husband Los Angeles Angels player Cole Tucker have welcomed their first baby, but the good news was overshadowed by the paparazzi who broke the news.

Hudgens confirmed that she and her husband welcomed the baby, but said their privacy was violated, USA Today reported.

We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time fueled by the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy.”

The photos appeared on TMZ, Page Six and Daily Mail and showed Hudgens in a wheelchair holding their child. They left a Santa Monica hospital on Tucker’s 28th birthday, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The “High School Musical” actress and shortstop were married last year in Tulum, Mexico. The wedding was a private ceremony she called “magical.”

“I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding,” Hudgens told Vogue. “Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations.”

She announced she was expecting while walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards in April, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The baby’s birthdate, gender and name were not released, People magazine reported.

