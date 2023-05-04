Vehicle crashes into entrance of Wisconsin high school

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A Wisconsin motorist was hospitalized after driving into the front entrance of a West Allis high school, authorities said.

The crash happened at Nathan Hale High School at about 7:15 p.m. CDT, WITI-TV reported.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, according to WISN-TV. They were taken to an area hospital; their condition was unknown.

Car crashes into entrance of West Allis high school https://t.co/45I907qTUr — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) May 4, 2023

“Whoever did it was not totally paying attention,” Neil Antoniewicz, who was at the scene of the crash, told the television station. “The way the car’s facing, I don’t know what they were trying to do. Try to go into school for a joyride or something then they tried to get out. That’s just weird.”

It was unclear what led to the crash.

Principal Matt Lesar wrote in an email to parents that workers are cleaning up the damage to the entrance, adding that classes will be held as normal, WITI reported.

The only deviation from normal routine is that students will have to use an alternate entrance to enter the school, Lesar said.



