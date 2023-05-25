A very Brady sale: ‘Brady Bunch’ house back on market; HGTV lists It for $5.5M

"Brady Bunch" house: The house used for exterior shots for "The Brady Bunch" was renovated in 2019. The home is up for sale again. (PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The famous “Brady Bunch” house is back on the market.

>> Read more trending news

The iconic split-level ranch house in Studio City, California, used as the exterior shot for “The Brady Bunch” television sit-com during the 1970s, is being sold by HGTV, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The home improvement channel bought the home for $3.5 million in 2018 and added more than 2,000 square feet to create the rooms used by the famous TV family from 1969 to 1974.

Yes, the original home from the “Brady Bunch” can be yours, and it will look just like you remember it. https://t.co/VVyn4ydBhh — KTLA (@KTLA) May 24, 2023

Now, HGTV is asking for $5.5 million for the home at 1222 Dilling Street, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The interior scenes of “The Brady Bunch” had been filmed on a soundstage, People reported. After buying the home, HGTV enlisted the help of the six actors who played the Brady Children on the series to completely renovate the inside of the home.

That was documented in the series, “A Very Brady Renovation.” The show was hosted by Drew and Jonathan Scott, also known as the Property Brothers, KTLA-TV reported.

The show featured Brady television siblings Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy).

The show was a ratings bonanza, attracting 28 million viewers during its four-week run, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Once the home sells, HGTV officials said they plan to donate a portion of the proceeds to Turn Up! Fight Hunger, People reported. The network’s initiative through No Kid Hungry, hopes to fund up to 250,000 meals for children living with hunger, according to the magazine.

©2023 Cox Media Group