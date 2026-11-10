Veterans Day 2026: Freebies and deals

FILE PHOTO: Veterans Day will bring free food and other deals for veterans and active-duty members of the military.

Free food for veterans and military service members

Veterans Day honors those who have served our country in the past and present.

To mark the federal holiday, companies across the U.S. will offer free food and other deals to service members and veterans.

[ Read more trending news ]

As always, deals are subject to availability, so check before heading out.

Applebee’s: Free full-sized entrée from a special menu on Nov. 11 for active-duty, veterans, Reserves and National Guard, along with a $5 bounce-back card for a future visit through Nov. 29.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie at dine-in on Nov. 11 for current and former military. (Today)

Blaze Pizza: Free one-topping pizza on Nov. 11 for veterans and active-duty service members.

Buffalo Wild Wings: 10 free boneless wings and fries for veterans and active-duty service members with proof of service. (USA Today)

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entrée and beverage on Nov. 11 for veterans and active-duty service members from the special menu.

Chili’s: Free entrée from a specific list of meals when dining in on Nov. 11 for all veterans and active-duty members.

Cracker Barrel: Free Sunrise Pancake Special with valid military ID on Nov. 11

Dave & Buster’s: Free unlimited gameplay for veterans and active-duty military with valid ID, free dessert with purchase of an entrée, half-price games for all customers, and 15% off food and non-alcoholic beverages for all veterans and active-duty military members all year.

Denny’s: Free Original Grand Slam on Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon for active, nonactive, and retired military with a valid military ID or DD-214.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free pulled pork sandwich on Nov. 11 with a military ID. (Today)

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free coffee and bagel with any schmear on Nov. 11. Veterans and active-duty military members need to mention the offer. (Today)

Fazoli’s: Free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce on Nov. 11 with proof of military or veteran status and code VET26. No purchase necessary.

Firehouse Subs: BOGO subs any size with valid military ID on Nov. 11.

Golden Corral: Current service members, retired military, and veterans can have a free buffet and beverage at Golden Corral on Nov. 11.

Hard Rock Cafe: Active and retired military can get a Classic Smashed Burger on Nov. 11 with valid ID. Can be combined with the normal 15% military discount. (USA Today)

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo with proof of service. Dine-in only on Nov. 11.

Krispy Kreme: Free small coffee and doughnut on Nov. 11 for veterans and active-duty military. (Today)

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo for veterans and active-duty military between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., while supplies last, with proof of service on Nov. 11.

LongHorn Steakhouse: 10% off a meal and a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of an adult entrée on Nov. 11 for veterans and active-duty service members. (Today)

Olive Garden: Free entrée from a special menu on Nov. 11 for military members. (USA Today)

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage for military members and a free Hero’s Meal for a future visit.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Big Tavern Burger for veterans and active-duty members on Nov. 11 with ID.

Ruby Tuesday: Free Everyday Fresh Meal on Nov. 11 with proof of military service. Dine-in only.

Shake Shack: Free ShackBurger on Nov. 11 with military ID.

Sheetz: Free half turkey sub and regular-sized fountain drink on Nov. 11 for current military members and veterans. Free car wash at participating locations with proof of service. (Today)

Smash Burger: Free All-American Single Smash or American Big Dog on Nov. 11 with valid military ID.

Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie (select flavors) from noon to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 with valid military ID. (Today)

TGI Fridays: Free meal on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with vaild military ID. (Today)

Wendy’s: Free Dave’s Single on Nov. 11 for veterans and active-duty military members.

White Castle: Free individual combo meal on Nov. 11 with military ID.

Yard House: Free appetizer on Nov. 11 with military ID.

©2026 Cox Media Group