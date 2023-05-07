Vida Blue, 1971 AL Cy Young Award winner, 6-time All-Star, dead at 73

Vida Blue: Vida Blue played 17 seasons in the majors and won the A.L. Cy Young and MVP awards in 1971. ( Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

Vida Blue, a left-handed pitcher who won the American League Cy Young and Most Valuable Player awards in 1971 and led the Athletics to their first division title and three World Series titles in Oakland, died Saturday night. He was 73.

Blue had been battling unspecified health issues, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Blue was a six-time All-Star who spent 17 seasons in the major leagues with Oakland, San Francisco and Kansas City. He won 209 games and won three World Series championships with the Athletics from 1972 to 1974, the East Bay Times reported.

“There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue,” the Athletics said in a statement. “Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend.”

He is also the answer to a unique trivia question -- name the last A.L. MVP who was a switch-hitter.

In April, Blue attended the Athletics reunion of their 1973 World Series championship team at the Oakland Coliseum, the Chronicle reported.

Blue made a splash in the majors late in the 1970 season when he threw a one-hit shutout and a no-hitter. But his breakout season was 1971 when Blue went 24-8 and led the Athletics to their first postseason appearance since 1931. He led the league with a 1.82 ERA and eight shutouts and struck out 301 batters.

He was 17-3 at the All-Star break and started the Midsummer Classic for the A.L.

Vida Blue rest in peace, my mentor, hero, and friend. I remember watching a 19 year old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life. There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others. My heart goes out to the Blue family🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) May 7, 2023

“It’s unbelievable, the stuff that he had,” Hall of Fame reliever Rollie Fingers told MLB Network in 2018. “I would go down to the bullpen and watch him warm up before the ballgame (and) walk back to the dugout and go, ‘Hey, game’s over. He’s got his stuff on. He’s not going to give up any runs today.’”

Blue clashed with Oakland owner Charlie Finley in a salary dispute in 1972 and slumped to a 6-10 record, according to ESPN. During his holdout, Blue worked as a plumbing executive for a local company in order to earn money, the Times reported.

He bounced back in 1973 and 1974, posting records of 20-9 and 17-15 to help Oakland to their second and third straight World Series crowns.

We mourn the passing of Vida Blue, a Cy Young, MVP and three-time World Series winner. He was 73. pic.twitter.com/dTJScoMstO — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2023

Oakland third baseman Sal Bando told Sports Illustrated in 1973 that where Blue was “overpowering” hitters in 1971.

“Now he is overmatching them,” Bando told the magazine. “He has learned that he can get people out without throwing hard all the time.”

Blue went 22-11 in 1975, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He was part of another no-hitter in the final game that year, pitching the first five innings of a game against the Angels that was finished by Glenn Abbott, Paul Lindblad and Fingers, the Chronicle reported. At the time, it was only the third combined no-hitter in MLB history, according to the newspaper.

Blue became the first pitcher to start All-Star Games for each league, as he took the mound as a member of the Giants in 1978, according to ESPN.

Traded to the Royals in 1982, Blue and several teammates were caught in a federal cocaine investigation, the Chronicle reported. He served 81 days in prison and was banned from baseball for the 1984 season.

“It was a dark time in my life,” Blue said in 2019. “You use bad judgment. You make bad choices. You learn from them. Sometimes we can overcome them and share them to help others.”

Vida Rochelle Blue was the first of six children born to Sallie and Vida Blue Sr. in Mansfield, Louisiana, on July 28, 1949, according to the Times.