Walmart, Burger King partner to offer discounts

In an attempt to compete with Amazon, Walmart partnered with Burger King to offer meal discounts for some customers.

Walmart Plus members can get a 25% discount on Burger King orders daily. In addition, members can get a free Whopper every three months with purchase starting next month, Reuters reported.

The orders will have to be placed through Burger King’s app or website.

Walmart said the deal is the “first-ever dining benefit” offered with the membership and comes with no additional cost to Plus members.

The discount is the newest benefit for Walmart Plus members, which also includes digital and in-store benefits like free shipping and Paramount+ streaming.

Earlier this year, Amazon partnered with Grubhub to allow any customer to order food directly through the Amazon app which Amazon Prime members already benefitted from with their Grubhub+ membership.

Walmart Plus costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year while Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 annually.


