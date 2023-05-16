WATCH: Tiger shark attacks man’s kayak in waters off Hawaii

Tiger shark attacks kayak in Hawaii A man fishing off the coast of Oahu got a jolt when a shark smashed into the kayak he was in. (Yoshinori F Hishinuma/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man fishing off the coast of Oahu got a jolt last week when a shark smashed into the kayak he was sitting in.

The harrowing encounter was recorded by Scott Haraguchi’s GoPro camera. Haraguchi was fishing midday Friday when the shark came toward his kayak, he told KITV.

“It was incredibly bad luck but incredibly good luck to capture it,” Haraguchi said.

In the video, the shark is seen coming straight at the kayak and opening its mouth right before ramming the watercraft.

“I heard a whooshing sound that sounded like a boat heading towards me without the motor and I looked up and I saw this big brown thing. My brain thought it was a turtle but then I got slammed by it and realized that it was a tiger shark,” Haraguchi explains.

Haraguchi’s screams can be heard in the video. Haraguchi kicked the shark with his left foot, and the animal turned away from the kayak.

“Tiger shark!” Haraguchi yells out in the video after the attack. “Tiger shark rammed me.

Haraguchi was not injured in the incident.