Watch: Train clips 18-wheeler at crossing in eastern Georgia

Train vs. truck: File photo. There were no injuries when a CSX train clipped an 18-wheeler on Thursday. (Luke Sharrett for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

EVANS, Ga. — There were no injuries when a freight train clipped an 18-wheel tractor-trailer on Thursday in eastern Georgia.

The crash occurred at 2:41 p.m. EDT in Evans, located about 10 miles northwest of downtown Augusta, WDRW-TV reported.

The CSX train was stopped at the tracks near the Club Car plant, a business that manufactures golf carts, according to WFXG-TV.

A witness caught the crash on video and sent it to WDRW, which posted it on its Facebook page. The train went through the crossing and hit the front of the truck, spinning the vehicle around, according to the television station.

Columbia County deputies said they believed the driver of the truck began traveling forward and an arm for the train signal came down between the cab and trailer. The driver of the vehicle exited before the train struck it, WFXG reported.

County officials sent a hazardous materials crew to the scene to assist with cleanup efforts, and CSX was sending an environmental crew to the site, according to WDRW.

“CSX appreciates the swift response of the first responders and is supporting local police as they investigate the incident,” the company said in a statement.