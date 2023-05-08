‘We can never be on time:’ Lip reader says Charles complained about coronation’s late start

A lip reader hired to capture conversations by the royals during King Charles III’s coronation caught some very common expressions by the newly minted king.
According to the reader, King Charles was irked prior to the ceremony, complaining that ‘We can never be on time’ as he and Queen Camilla waited in a gilded carriage waiting to enter Westminster Abbey, The Guardian reported.
He arrived a bit early and his son, Prince William, and his family arrived a bit late. William and his family followed the king and queen into the ceremony instead of going in just before him, according to the Guardian.
The king reportedly complained as he waited that “We can never be on time. Yes, I’m … This is a negative. There’s always something … This is boring.”
Soon after Charles and Camilla were in the abbey and the ceremony was under way.
According to The Daily Mail, a lip reader caught a conversation between Prince Harry and his cousin, Princess Eugenie. Harry commented on Eugenie’s pregnancy to her husband, Jack Brooksbank, saying “Wow, amazing, look at the bump!”
“I know,” Jack replied, smiling as they walked towards their seats on the third row. Eugenie’s second child with Brooksbank is due this summer.
After the ceremony as the family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Charles apparently was a little nervous about getting too close to the edge.
“I don’t want to get too close, I might give myself a fright,” Charles allegedly said.
The King then said to Camilla, “Be careful, come close.” Camilla responded, “Oh, look how wonderful this is. Remarkable.”