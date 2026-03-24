Wedding nightmare: Bride-to-be’s invitations list wrong day

The pro volleyball player had a surprise when she scanned her wedding invitations.

Getting organized for a wedding is stressful enough. But a professional volleyball player had reason to be concerned after she opened her box of invitations.

The day of the nuptials was wrong.

Claire Chaussee, 25, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, originally posted a TikTok video on March 11, which showed her reaction after seeing her custom-made invitations for the first time, People reported.

However, her reaction went south when she realized the day of her wedding was printed incorrectly.

Chaussee said her wedding is scheduled for Friday, June 5. But the invitations listed June 5 as a Saturday, which is incorrect, People reported.

“I skimmed over the proofread,” Chaussee told Newsweek.

She believed the mistake would confuse her guests, but Chaussee had a simple solution. Instead of reordering the invitations, she drew a black line through the word Saturday on all of them, the magazine reported.

“I instantly thought the invite will end up in the trash anyways so who cares,” Chaussee told Newsweek. “Plus, we hope it gives people a good laugh.”

The TikTok video has been seen more than 3.8 million times and has more than 45,000 likes, the magazine reported.

Chaussee is an outside hitter for LOVB Madison, according to the team’s website. The league made its debut in January 2025.

She helped the University of Louisville reach the NCAA Tournament in all five of her college seasons (2018-2022), including an appearance in the national championship game in 2022.

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