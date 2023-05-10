Wendy’s to begin a pilot program using AI to take drive-through orders

More restaurants turning to AI Chatbot Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence. man using technology smart robot AI, artificial intelligence by enter command prompt for generates something, Futuristic technology transformation. (Userba011d64_201/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Wendy’s is the latest fast-food chain to announce it will begin taking drive-thru orders using AI tools.

The company will use a chatbot powered by natural-language software that was developed by Google so that it can understand all the ways people order menu items while in the drive-through.

A chatbox is a virtual assistant that talks to an Internet user in real time.

Wendy’s Chief Executive Todd Penegor told The Wall Street Journal that the aim is to streamline the ordering process and prevent long lines.

The system will begin in June in Columbus, Ohio, and be tested there.

“Wendy’s has always been at the forefront of innovation, and we’re thrilled to build upon our partnership with the company with our new generative AI technologies,” said Thomas Kurian said. “Generative AI is fundamentally changing how people interact with brands, and we anticipate Wendy’s integration of Google Cloud’s generative AI technology will set a new standard for great drive-thru experiences for the quick-service industry.”

According to Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, the company’s cloud-computing division, ordering through a chatbot can involve some challenging issues.

“You may think driving by and speaking into a drive-through is an easy problem for AI, but it’s actually one of the hardest,” said Kurian said.

Generative AI, the type of chatbot Wendy’s will be using, will process orders using language model technology and will also “talk” with customers in real-time to answer menu questions.

According to Wendy’s, 75 to 80 percent of its customers choose the drive-thru as their preferred ordering option.

Wendy’s is one of several restaurants that are jumping in to use AI for taking drive-through orders.

Domino’s, Chipotle, Popeyes Taco Bell and Wingstop are using AI-powered voice bots to take orders at the drive-thru and over the phone.

Select Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations announced last week that they were launching artificial intelligence technology to take orders at drive-throughs.

CKE, the company that owns Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, said the move will boost accuracy, speed and revenue as well as manage staffing shortages, according to a news release.

“The implementation of OpenCity’s AI technology at our drive-thru’s has significantly benefited our business by enhancing the speed and accuracy of order processing, resulting in reduced wait times for customers and increased efficiency for our staff,” said Phil Crawford, CTO of CKE Restaurants

About 58% of restaurant operators said AI is being used to alleviate labor shortages according to the 2023 State of the Restaurant Industry Report by the National Restaurant Association.