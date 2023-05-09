‘We’re back’: Tucker Carlson announces new show

New show: Tucker Carlson said on Twitter that he was planning a new show. (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Tucker Carlson, fired from Fox News as a host last month, announced on Tuesday that he was starting a new show on Twitter.

Carlson, 53, posted a video on his Twitter account with the caption, “We’re back.”

“We will be bringing some other things too, which we’ll tell you about,” Carlson said. “But for now, we’re just grateful to be here.”

He did not provide any details about when the program would begin or the type of content it would have, The New York Times reported.

“Amazingly, as of tonight, there aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech,” Carlson said in the three-minute video. “The last big one remaining in the world -- the only one -- is Twitter.

“Twitter is not a partisan site. Everybody’s allowed here. And we think that’s a good thing.”

Carlson was fired less than a week after Fox News announced that it had reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems after the company sued for defamation.

Twitter and its owner, Elon Musk, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to The Washington Post. A representative for the Fox Corporation, which has been negotiating over the details of Carlson’s exit from the network, had no comment, according to the Times.

Carlson hosted Fox News’s flagship primetime cable program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” since 2016. The show was consistently ranked as one of the top cable news shows on the air, reaching nearly 4.2 million viewers in the week ending April 2, according to Nielsen ratings.

Carlson’s contract with Fox runs through the end of 2024, according to the Post. A person close to Carlson told the newspaper last week that he might accept less money to get out of his contract and back onto a platform.

