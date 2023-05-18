WGA strike: Daytime Emmy Awards postponed

WGA strike FILE PHOTO: Writers Guild of America (WGA) East members walk a picket line at the Disney Upfront event at the Javits Center on May 16, 2023 in New York City. The strike is now forcing the postponement of the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony. (Michael M Santiago/Getty Images/Getty Images)

You may need to wait to find out what soap operas and talk shows take home an Emmy this year.

The Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony has been postponed because of the Hollywood writers’ strike.

The Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2.

The Board of Directors of the @WGAwest and the Council of the @WGAeast, acting upon the authority granted to them by their memberships, have voted unanimously to call a strike, effective 12:01 AM, Tuesday, May 2. — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) May 2, 2023

WGA claims “the companies’ behavior has created a gig economy inside a union work force, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing” and is asking that shows have a staff of a specific number of writers for a specific period of time “whether needed or not,” The New York Times reported.

The Daytime Emmy Awards, the 50th ceremony, had been scheduled for June 16 but is now postponed.

“We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date,” Adam Sharp, academy president and CEO, said, according to the AP.

The Daytime Emmys show is not the only one that has succumbed to the strike. The Tony Awards are scheduled to be held on June 11, but the WGA denied the show producers a waiver to let the show go on. But the WGA said it will not picket the show, so it will happen but in what The New York Times described as an “altered form.”

No details were released on how it would differ from the traditional form.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards show was a pre-taped event and host Drew Barrymore stepped down as host to support the writers, the AP reported.









