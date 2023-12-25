What can you do when it’s too much Christmas? Head to the movies

Christmas at the movies Will you hit a theater over the Christmas holiday? (LeMusique/Getty Images)

What can you do if you don’t celebrate Christmas or have had just enough of your family?

Movie studios hope you will head to your local theaters and have a whole slate of films that may be just the thing.

>> Read more trending news

Of course, you will want to make sure that the theater you frequent is open for the holiday, but here’s a list of options”

“American Fiction” - Jeffrey Wright is Thelonious “Monk” Ellison as he tries to write a novel under a pseudonym and then deals with the fallout after it goes viral.

“Anyone But You” - Bea and Ben (Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell) had one date that eventually turned sour, but meet up at a wedding in Australia and have to play a couple in love.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” - Jason Moma is back as Arthur Curry/Aquaman as he protects the land, sea and his family from Blak Manta.

“The Boys in the Boat” - The George Clooney-directed film is the true story of the men’s rowing team as they go for the gold at the 1936 Summer Olympics.

“The Color Purple” - From a book to a movie to a Broadway show, “The Color Purple” is back on the big screen in a musical form with Fantasia Barrino as Celie Harris-Johnson.

“Ferrari” - After his “House of Gucci” role, Adam Driver now becomes Enzo Ferrari, the racer and manufacturer in this biopic.

“The Iron Claw” - Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Lily James are starring in a film that shows the ups and downs of the Von Erich wrestling family.

“Migration” - A family of ducks leave New England on an adventure of a lifetime.

“Poor Things” - Emma Stone is Bella Baxter who is brought back to life and tries to navigate the world around her.

“Wonka” - Timothée Chalamet has been left the top hat previously worn by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. But Chalamet’s version shows how Willie Wonka became WILLIE WONKA.

-- Information compiled from AMC Theaters, IMDB.