What does the future taste like? Coca-Cola thinks it knows

Coca-Cola announced on Tuesday that it will be launching a new flavor, one created by artificial intelligence.

What does it taste like? The future, according to the company.

The company said it used artificial intelligence to help determine not only the flavor but the futuristic can and packaging.

Coca-Cola asked people what flavors they associated with the future, then used AI to help figure out flavor pairings and profiles, a spokesperson said.

Coca-Cola used AI-generated images to create the packaging surrounding the new drink, Coca-Cola Y3000. It includes a pixelated logo and features bubbles and pink and blue coloring.

Coca-Cola Y3000 is a part of Coca-Cola’s Creations program, which releases limited-edition mystery flavors.

According to the company, consumers can scan an on-pack QR code to access the Coca‑Cola Creations Hub, where they can filter photos through the custom Y3000 AI Cam to envision what their current reality could look like in the future.

The first ever Coke co-created by AI is here. Taste the bright, fruity taste of Coca-Cola Y3000 🫧 #CocaColaCreations pic.twitter.com/B3taG09ut2 — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) September 12, 2023

“We hope that Coca‑Cola will still be as relevant and refreshing in the year 3000 as it is today, so we challenged ourselves to explore the concept of what a Coke from the future might taste like—and what kind of experiences would a Coke from the future unlock?” Coca‑Cola’s senior director of global strategy Oana Vlad said in a press release.

The zero-sugar offering will be available for a limited time in select markets including the United States, Canada, China, Europe and Africa.