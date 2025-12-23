What’s open, closed for Christmas?

The holidays have already started for some, while others have to work up until, or even on, Christmas Day.
Here’s what is open and closed on Christmas.
As always, you should check with your area locations to see if they’re following company guidance.
Closed
- USPS
- UPS
- FedEx
- Banks
- Nasdaq
- New York Stock Exchange
- Federal offices
- State offices
- Local offices
- Courts
- Walmart
- Target
- Costco
- Kroger
- Albertsons (most closed, some may have limited hours)
- Aldi
- Harris Teeter
- IKEA
- Jewel-Osco
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Meijer
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Sprouts Farmers’ Market
- Trader Joe’s
- Whole Foods
- Chick-fil-A
- Panera Bread
- Taco Bell
- Bj’s Wholesale
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Dollar Tree
- Harris Teeter
- H-E-B
- Hy-Vee
- Ralph’s
- ShopRite
- Trader Joe’s
- Wegmans
- Food Lion
- Kohl’s
- Home Depot
- Chipotle
- Burger King
- Firehouse Subs
- Cracker Barrel
- Krispy Kreme
- Outback
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill
- Bonefish Grill
- Giant Eagle
Open
- CVS - modified hours
- Walgreens
- McDonald’s
- Sheetz
- 7-Eleven
- IHOP
- Dunkin’
- Red Lobster
- Waffle House
- Wendy’s
- Vons
- Giant
- Safeway
- Wawa
- Duane Reade
- Starbucks, limited hours, some may be closed
- Red Lobster
- Fogo De Chão, will close at 9 p.m.
- Giant
Information gathered from USA Today, The Associated Press, Yahoo! News, Fox News, “Good Morning America,” and Taste of Home
© 2025 Cox Media Group