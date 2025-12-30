Who let the dogs out? American Kennel Club adds 3 breeds

The small-sized dog is a short-legged variety of the rat terrier. It is named for President Theodore Roosevelt.

A terrier named for a U.S. president, a centuries-old French hunting hound and a toy dog from Russia are the newest members of the American Kennel Club’s roster of recognized breeds.

The organization announced the new breeds on Tuesday, making them eligible for many U.S. dog shows beginning Jan. 1. That increases the number of AKC-recognized breeds to 205.

The new breeds are the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier, named in honor of the 26th president of the United States; the Basset Fauve de Bretagne, a hound with royal heritage; and the Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, a dark, curly-coated toy breed from Russia.

The Teddy Roosevelt Terrier was originally seen as a short-legged version of the rat terrier. It was designated as a separate breed in 1999. The dog was named for Theodore Roosevelt because he loved dogs.

The AKC describes the breed as “a spirited, happy dog in a variety of colors” that weighs between 8 to 25 pounds and stands between 8 to 14 inches high.

The Basset Fauve de Bretagne is a member of the Hound Group. It is a small, short-legged French hunting hound that can trace its origins to the 1500s.

The dog, called a “formidable hunter,” stands between 12.5 to 15.5 inches high and has a rough, fawn-colored coat that can vary between shades of golden wheat to red brick.

The Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, which translates to “Russian Colored Lapdog” is a member of the Bichon family and belongs to the Toy Group.

Bolonki have a height of up to 10.25 inches and weigh between 7 and 9 pounds.

According to Candace Mogavero, president of the Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka Club of America, the Bolonka is considered the national breed of Russia.

© 2025 Cox Media Group