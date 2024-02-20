Woah Philly: Horse seen running on Philadelphia highway

Horse

Runaway horse FILE PHOTO: A horse ran loose on a Philadelphia highway Tuesday morning. (mgstudyo/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHILADELPHIA — Commuters in Philadelphia didn’t expect to see something with real horsepower on Interstate 95 on Tuesday morning.

>> Read more trending news

Drivers were accompanied by a loose horse galloping down the highway, WPVI reported.

It happened about 4:45 a.m., so luckily there wasn’t much traffic at the time, since morning rush hour hadn’t yet started, KYW reported.

Police don’t think that the horse got out of a trailer, instead, they believe it escaped from a riding club in the city, WPVI reported.

The horse was eventually captured in another part of the city and wasn’t hurt.

Latest headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!