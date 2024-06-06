Woman accused of shooting parents to death, officials say A woman is facing multiple charges after her parents were both shot and killed in Bedford, Massachusetts Thursday morning. (Bedford Police Department/Bedford Police Department)

BEDFORD, Mass. — A woman is facing multiple charges after her parents were both shot and killed in Bedford, Massachusetts Thursday morning.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Bedford Chief of Police John Fisher confirmed that Jessica Cavallaro, 24, has been charged with murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and illegal possession of a firearm in the alleged shooting of her parents.

Bedford Police Department said that they received a call around 9 a.m. Thursday by a resident who reported that Cavallaro allegedly told them that she shot her parents. Ryan said that the caller went outside and found a man and woman with gunshot wounds in a car, according to The Associated Press.

A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Ryan said according to the AP. The man, 56, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police later announced that he died from his injuries.

A handgun was also found at the scene, according to WFXT.

Police have not released the names of the victims, the news outlet reported.

Officials say that Cavallaro is the “significant other” of a resident who lived in the house where the 911 call came from. She lives at a different address, WFXT reported. Her parents live in a different part of Bedford. Ryan said it is unclear why they were in the neighborhood where the incident occurred.

The motive behind the deadly shootings remains under investigation.





© 2024 Cox Media Group