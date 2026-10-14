Woman accused of stabbing, killing son and husband at Pennsylvania Great Wolf Lodge

FILE PHOTO: A woman in Pennsylvania is charged with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of her husband and young son.

SCOTRUN, Pa. — Police in northeast Pennsylvania arrested and charged a woman after a man and child were found dead in a room at Great Wolf Lodge in the Poconos.

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Pocono Township Police said they were called to the Scotrun resort on Oct. 12 for a woman in distress, WCAU reported.

The woman had called 911 and told dispatch that “she needed help” dying, police said.

When officers responded, they found a man and a 3-year-old boy dead inside.

WGAL reported that the man was identified as Charles Harrison; the child’s name was not released. ABC News reported that he was referred to as “T.H.” in the criminal complaint.

Charles Harrison had several stab wounds to his chest, while “T.H.” had one stab wound in his chest, according to ABC News.

Police said she did not ask for help for her son and husband.

The woman, identified as Metallica Rose Harrison, had wounds to her wrists and neck, but no other injuries, WGAL said.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later charged with two counts of criminal homicide.

Police called it an isolated domestic incident, adding that there was no threat to the public.

Police said the family checked into the resort on Sept. 21 and extended their stay on Oct. 5, scheduled to check out on Oct. 13, WGAL reported. They entered their room on Oct. 11 at 6:53 p.m.; Metallica Harrison left the room with her husband at 10:43 p.m. and went to the arcade. They returned at approximately 11:22 p.m.

Police said there was no additional activity at the door after they returned to the room.

Great Wolf released a statement to WCAU which read, “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by a tragic domestic incident that occurred yesterday in a guest room at our resort in the Pocono Mountains. It was an isolated family incident, and we’re cooperating fully with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected.”

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

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