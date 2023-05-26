Woman arrested for killing man after he hit her with roll of wrapping paper A woman has been charged with murder after an argument led to a deadly shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, police say. (Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections/Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police charged a woman with murder after an argument led to a deadly shooting in Louisville, authorities said.

In a news release, the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called Thursday night after a shooting at a house on Arrowridge Drive. Once officers arrived at the home, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m., WDRB reported.

Zaira A. Ferraiuolo, 34, was arrested and charged with one count of murder, according to WLKY.

In an arrest report obtained by WDRB, investigators said Ferraiuolo admitted that she went into the man’s bedroom “with a handgun, magazine, and ammunition.”

Ferraiulo told police that she and the man had gotten into an argument and the man had hit her with a roll of wrapping paper, according to an arrest report obtained by the news outlet.

Ferraiuolo also told police that she killed “someone” and clarified that the man did not shoot himself, WLKY reported.