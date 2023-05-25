Woman arrested for making $500 salad in closed restaurant A woman was arrested for breaking into a restaurant over the weekend in Floyd County, Georgia. (alberto pomares/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested for breaking into a restaurant over the weekend in Floyd County, Georgia.

>> Read more trending news

Rome Police Department officers were called out to Harvest Moon Cafe in Floyd County Saturday just before 2 a.m. about a woman who was seen inside, according to a warrant obtained by WSB-TV.

The woman was identified as Callie Elizabeth Thweatt, 23, by police, according to the news outlet.

Thweatt somehow got inside the restaurant and made her way to the food coolers after hours.

Police say that Thweatt made a salad with ingredients valued at about $500, according to WSB-TV. Thweatt also reportedly touch multiple food products with her hands.

Thweatt was charged with theft by taking, the news outlet reported.

It is not clear what ingredients or the amount of the ingredients were used in the salad.