Woman dies after falling into creek at Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. — A woman from Kansas has died after she fell into a Glacier National Park creek in Montana Monday.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Glacier National Park said that a 28-year-old woman fell into Avalanche Creek and was swept away into the gorge.

The woman was seen by bystanders who worked to pull her out of the creek, officials said, according to CBS News. The bystanders performed CPR and were able to call 911.

Flathead County Dispatch had diverted the call to Glacier National Park Dispatch, park staff said. Park staff alone with ALERT and Three Rivers Ambulance went over to the area.

First responders pronounced the woman dead, park staff said. Her remains were carried to Avalance Lake Trailhead by the rangers, park staff said.

“Park staff would like to thank the Flathead County Sherriff’s Office, ALERT, and Three Rivers Ambulance for their support and would also like to thank the bystanders for their assistance,” park staff said. “The park extends their deepest condolences to the family and friends and ask that the public respect their privacy.’

The woman’s name has not yet been released, CBS News reported.