Woman dies after falling off minivan following argument, deputies say

Investigating: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died after falling from the side of a moving minivan. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

MCCALLA, Ala. — An Alabama woman died Friday after she fell off the side of a moving minivan following an argument with the driver of the vehicle, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies originally responded at about 2:30 p.m. CDT after receiving a report of a 36-year-old woman who was hit by a minivan in the Birmingham suburb of McCalla. However, an investigation determined that the woman actually fell from the vehicle after a “verbal altercation.”

“Evidence suggested that there had been a verbal altercation at this location between the deceased and a second female,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Joni Money told the Trussville Tribune. “The second female went to leave the residence with another person. As the vehicle, a minivan, attempted to pull away, the deceased jumped on the side of the moving vehicle. The deceased lost her footing and fell from the vehicle.”

According to AL.com, the woman who fell off the side of the vehicle suffered “fatal head trauma.” She was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The second woman remained at the scene, according to AL.com.

It is unclear what led to the argument.

An investigation is ongoing. Evidence will be presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed, the sheriff’s office said.