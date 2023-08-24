Woman finds alligator with mouth taped shut at her Michigan home

Reptile in Romulus: A woman in a Michigan said she found this reptile on her patio. (Romulus Police Department )

ROMULUS, Mich. — Police in a suburban Detroit city were skeptical when they received a report of an alligator on a woman’s patio. But the Michigan woman was not joking.

According to a Facebook post by the Romulus Police Department on Wednesday, the woman called recently and said there was a reptile on her property. Alligator? Crocodile? She was unsure.

“Yes, uhm. I live over at ... and there is a crocodile or an alligator on my back patio,” the woman said to the bemused law enforcement officer.

The sergeant taking the telephone call determined that no one was in danger and asked the woman to send a photograph, WDIV-TV reported.

When the picture arrived, the officer got a little more serious.

“Well I’ll be ... DISPATCH!” he said, according to the police department’s post on Facebook.

It was unclear how the reptile wound up at the woman’s home. Its mouth was taped shut.

“A common saying in police work is that officers have a front-row seat to the greatest show on earth,” the police department wrote. “When you start your workday, you never know what’s going to happen. Because of this, police work is interesting, and officers get some pretty good stories.