Woman found dead in Arby’s freezer

NEW IBERIA, La. — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in the freezer at an Arby’s restaurant on Thursday evening.

In a statement posted on social media, New Iberia police identified the woman as an Arby’s employee. She was found around 6:20 p.m. “showing no signs of life,” police said.

The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police said they do not believe the woman’s death was the result of foul play.

“This does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident,” Capt. Leland Laseter told WADN-TV. He added that the investigation was in its early stages and “nothing is set in stone yet.”

The woman was a manager at the restaurant, WADN reported. Her name was not immediately released.

In a statement obtained by KATC, officials with Arby’s said they were aware of the incident.

“The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation,” Laurel Sprague, brand reputation manager for Inspire Brands, said in the statement. “Due to this being an active instigation, we defer any further comment to the police department.”

Police continue to investigate.